Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Switzerland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 19 - July 25, 2021
TV
in Switzerland		Weeks in Top 10
The Blacklist: Season 8
1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
2
New Amsterdam: Season 1
4
Virgin River: Season 3
3
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
2
Sex/Life: Season 1
4
The Good Doctor: Season 2
1
Sky Rojo: Season 2
1
New Amsterdam: Season 2
2

Top titles in Switzerland from July 19 - July 25, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Blacklist: Season 8
The Blacklist: Season 8
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Germany#1 Switzerland

In Asia:

MaldivesSri Lanka
The Good Doctor: Season 1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Austria#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 FinlandGermany#1 Greece#1 IcelandItaly#1 LuxembourgMaltaNorway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
New Amsterdam: Season 1
New Amsterdam: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Guadeloupe#1 Martinique

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwaySwitzerland

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Virgin River: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanada#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 2
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCosta RicaGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourg#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Mauritius
New Amsterdam: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

EstoniaFranceGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel