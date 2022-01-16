Netflix Logo - Home

January 10 - January 16, 2022
TV
in Sri Lanka		Weeks in Top 10
Manifest: Season 1
3
Manifest: Season 2
2
Manifest: Season 3
2
The Witcher: Season 2
5
Emily in Paris: Season 2
4
Cobra Kai: Season 4
3
Stay Close: Limited Series
2
Taxi Driver
2
The Penthouse: War in Life: Season 1
1
Money Heist: Part 5
11

Top titles in Sri Lanka from January 10 - January 16, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Estonia#1 Greece#1 Iceland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsRussiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Nigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Zealand
Manifest: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Manifest: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaItalyLatviaLithuaniaMalta

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailand

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldives#1 OmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaJamaicaMexicoParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 72 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Stay Close: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaDominican Republic#1 GuadeloupeGuatemala#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoPanama#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Taxi Driver
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

KenyaNigeria

In Asia:

Indonesia#1 MalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandVietnam
The Penthouse: War in Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

MalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandVietnam
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicGreeceHungaryRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

