Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Sri Lanka
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 17 - January 23, 2022
Films
in Sri Lanka		Weeks in Top 10
The Royal Treatment
1
Brazen
2
Shyam Singha Roy
1
Don't Look Up
5
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
3
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
1
Munich – The Edge of War
1
Red Notice
11
Minnal Murali
5
Photocopier
1

Top titles in Sri Lanka from January 17 - January 23, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Royal Treatment
The Royal Treatment
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Brazen
Brazen
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Shyam Singha Roy
Shyam Singha Roy
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 IndiaMalaysiaMaldivesOmanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

#1 BangladeshIndiaMaldives#1 PakistanSri Lanka
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Munich – The Edge of War
Munich – The Edge of War
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileMexicoNicaraguaUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelLebanonSingaporeSri LankaTurkey
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Photocopier
Photocopier
Top 10 in Films in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Asia:

#1 IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel