Top Ten
TV
 in 
Spain
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 13 - December 19, 2021
TV
in Spain		Weeks in Top 10
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
5
The Witcher: Season 2
1
La casa de papel: Part 5
8
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
5
The Witcher: Season 1
1
Titans: Season 3
2
Aquí no hay quien viva: Temporada 4
7
La casa de papel: Part 1
5
Lost in Space: Season 3
3
The Blacklist: Season 8
5

Top titles in Spain from December 13 - December 19, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

FranceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPortugal#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Witcher: Season 2
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 QatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
La casa de papel: Part 5
La casa de papel: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion
The Witcher: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Titans: Season 3
Titans: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
La casa de papel: Part 1
La casa de papel: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandHungaryLatviaMaltaPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIndonesiaLebanonMalaysiaPakistanSri LankaTurkey
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaMaldivesQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

