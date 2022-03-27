Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
South Korea
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 21 - March 27, 2022
TV
in South Korea		Weeks in Top 10
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
6
Business Proposal: Season 1
4
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
6
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
6
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
5
Bridgerton: Season 2
1
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 3
4
I am Solo: Part 5 -
9
The Iron Squad: Season 2
4
Mr. Sunshine: Season 1
8

Top titles in South Korea from March 21 - March 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Business Proposal: Season 1
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeria

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 JapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaMexicoPanama

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 3
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaJapanMalaysiaSingaporeSouth Korea

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

