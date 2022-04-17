Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
Films
South Korea
April 11 - April 17, 2022
in South Korea
Films
|Weeks in Top 10
|Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
2
|F9: The Fast Saga
2
|Old
2
|Nobody
2
|The Forever Purge
1
|Lucid Dream
1
|The Boss Baby: Family Business
1
|How It Ends
2
|The In Between
1
|The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
7
Top titles in South Korea from April 11 - April 17, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Top 10 in Films in 61 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•France•Germany•Greece•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•#1 Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•#1 South Korea•#1 Taiwan•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
How It Ends
Top 10 in Films in 41 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Ireland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Cyprus•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•South Korea•Taiwan
In Oceania:New Caledonia
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•#1 Brazil•#1 Canada•#1 Chile•#1 Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•Jamaica•#1 Martinique•#1 Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•#1 Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•#1 Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:#1 Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•#1 Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
