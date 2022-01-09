Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
South Africa
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 3 - January 9, 2022
Films
in South Africa		Weeks in Top 10
Blackhat
1
Don't Look Up
3
Suicide Squad
2
Mother/Android
1
Couples Retreat
1
RED 2
1
Seal Team
2
The Boss
1
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
1
Little Italy
1

Top titles in South Africa from January 3 - January 9, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Blackhat
Blackhat
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Oman#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Mother/Android
Mother/Android
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
RED 2
RED 2
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa
Seal Team
Seal Team
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

DenmarkGreeceHungaryNorwaySweden

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

IsraelMalaysiaThailand

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Boss
The Boss
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

SingaporeSri Lanka

