Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Slovenia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 6 - December 12, 2021
TV
in Slovenia		Weeks in Top 10
Money Heist: Part 5
6
Lost in Space: Season 3
2
Lost in Space: Season 1
1
Money Heist: Part 1
4
The Office (U.S.): Season 5
6
The Office (U.S.): Season 6
5
The Office (U.S.): Season 7
4
The Office (U.S.): Season 3
7
The Witcher: Season 1
1
Squid Game: Season 1
13

Top titles in Slovenia from December 6 - December 12, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 72 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Lost in Space: Season 1
Lost in Space: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Office (U.S.): Season 5
The Office (U.S.): Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaEstoniaLatviaLithuaniaMaltaSerbiaSlovenia
The Office (U.S.): Season 6
The Office (U.S.): Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaLithuaniaSerbiaSlovenia
The Office (U.S.): Season 7
The Office (U.S.): Season 7
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaLithuaniaSerbiaSlovenia
The Office (U.S.): Season 3
The Office (U.S.): Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaLithuaniaSlovenia
The Witcher: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGermanyHungaryIcelandNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaNicaragua

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel