Top Ten
Films
 in 
Slovenia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 3 - January 9, 2022
Films
in Slovenia		Weeks in Top 10
Don't Look Up
3
Mother/Android
1
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
1
Blue Lagoon: The Awakening
1
The Unforgivable
5
Red Notice
9
Knocked Up
1
Inside Man
1
Spider-Man: Homecoming
5
The Amazing Spider-Man
3

Top titles in Slovenia from January 3 - January 9, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Mother/Android
Mother/Android
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Top 10 in Films in 26 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelPakistanTurkey
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuatemalaPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaTaiwan
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPeruTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam
Knocked Up
Knocked Up
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaLatviaLithuaniaPolandRomaniaSlovenia
Inside Man
Inside Man
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaHungaryLatviaMaltaRomaniaSloveniaUkraine
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaChileDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandIcelandNorwaySerbiaSloveniaSweden

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

LebanonMaldivesSouth KoreaSri LankaThailand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

