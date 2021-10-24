Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Slovenia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 18 - October 24, 2021
Films
in Slovenia		Weeks in Top 10
The Forgotten Battle
2
Night Teeth
1
What Happens in Vegas
1
Stuck Together
1
The Trip
1
Deep Impact
1
Sniper: Assassin's End
2
The Addams Family
1
Like a Boss
1
The Guilty
4

Top titles in Slovenia from October 18 - October 24, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Forgotten Battle
The Forgotten Battle
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Night Teeth
Night Teeth
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
What Happens in Vegas
What Happens in Vegas
Top 10 in Films in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSingaporeTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Stuck Together
Stuck Together
Top 10 in Films in 36 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstonia#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonTurkey

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
The Trip
The Trip
Top 10 in Films in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Deep Impact
Deep Impact
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpain

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainCyprus#1 Hong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatar#1 SingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Sniper: Assassin's End
Sniper: Assassin's End
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicLuxembourgSlovakiaSlovenia
The Addams Family
The Addams Family
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaIrelandSlovakiaSloveniaUnited Kingdom
The Guilty
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

JordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi Arabia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

