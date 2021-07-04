Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Slovenia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
June 28 - July 4, 2021
Films
in Slovenia		Weeks in Top 10
Fatherhood
1
Angel Has Fallen
1
Warcraft
1
Good on Paper
1
Baywatch
1
Wish Dragon
1
Me Before You
1
What a Girl Wants
1
Gemini Man
1
The Conjuring 2
1

Top titles in Slovenia from June 28 - July 4, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fatherhood
Fatherhood
Top 10 in Films in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Angel Has Fallen
Angel Has Fallen
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaSerbiaSlovenia

In Oceania:

Australia
Warcraft
Warcraft
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 GermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIndiaMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Good on Paper
Good on Paper
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuatemalaHondurasMartiniquePanamaParaguayUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanon

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Baywatch
Baywatch
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaLatviaLithuaniaSlovenia

In Asia:

CyprusIsrael
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Me Before You
Me Before You
Top 10 in Films in 36 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Gemini Man
Gemini Man
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaPolandSlovenia

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
