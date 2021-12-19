Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Singapore
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 13 - December 19, 2021
Films
in Singapore		Weeks in Top 10
The Unforgivable
2
Back to the Outback
1
Last Christmas
1
Spider-Man: Homecoming
1
Bruised
1
Red Notice
6
The Guardian
1
Kurup (Tamil)
1
Train to Busan
3
The Whole Truth
3

Top titles in Singapore from December 13 - December 19, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Last Christmas
Last Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Finland

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaFranceIrelandItalyMaltaPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia
Bruised
Bruised
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Hong KongMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingapore

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Guardian
The Guardian
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

MalaysiaSingaporeThailand#1 Vietnam
Kurup (Tamil)
Kurup (Tamil)
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndiaMalaysiaSingaporeSri Lanka
The Whole Truth
The Whole Truth
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Colombia

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeThailandVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel