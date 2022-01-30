Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Serbia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 24 - January 30, 2022
Films
in Serbia		Weeks in Top 10
Bad Blood
2
Munich – The Edge of War
2
The Royal Treatment
2
Don't Look Up
6
Red Notice
12
Home Team
1
Knives Out
3
Brazen
3
The Unforgivable
8
Spider-Man: Homecoming
7

Top titles in Serbia from January 24 - January 30, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Munich – The Edge of War
Munich – The Edge of War
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Royal Treatment
The Royal Treatment
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ChileCosta RicaUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 41 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaEcuadorJamaicaPanamaParaguay

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkey#1 Vietnam
Home Team
Home Team
Top 10 in Films in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Brazen
Brazen
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

CroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIndonesiaIsraelSaudi ArabiaSri Lanka
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaDenmarkIcelandNetherlandsNorwaySerbia

In Asia:

IndonesiaPhilippinesTurkeyVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

