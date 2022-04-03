Netflix Logo - Home

March 28 - April 3, 2022
TV
in Saudi Arabia		Weeks in Top 10
Bridgerton: Season 2
2
Business Proposal: Season 1
5
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
7
Bridgerton: Season 1
1
Is It Cake?: Season 1
2
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
6
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
8
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 9
14
Top Boy: Season 1
2
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
1

Top titles in Saudi Arabia from March 28 - April 3, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Business Proposal: Season 1
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Bulgaria

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 JapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

NicaraguaPeru

In Africa:

EgyptNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Bridgerton: Season 1
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Is It Cake?: Season 1
Is It Cake?: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaGermanyIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaDenmarkEstoniaNorwayRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BahrainKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi Arabia
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Top Boy: Season 1
Top Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

