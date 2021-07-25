Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
Films
Saudi Arabia
July 19 - July 25, 2021
in Saudi Arabia
Films
|Weeks in Top 10
|Gemini Man
1
|Blood Red Sky
1
|Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
2
|The Magnificent Seven
2
|Chernobyl 1986
1
|The Tambour of Retribution
1
|Kingdom: Ashin of the North
1
|Major Grom: Plague Doctor
3
|Wannabe Courageous
1
|Fear Street Part 3: 1666
2
Top titles in Saudi Arabia from July 19 - July 25, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Gemini Man
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Morocco
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•#1 Oman•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 United Arab Emirates
Blood Red Sky
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•#1 Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•#1 Chile•#1 Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•#1 Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•United States•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•#1 Russia•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•#1 Spain•Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•#1 Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia•New Zealand
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix
In Asia:Bahrain•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia
The Magnificent Seven
Top 10 in Films in 41 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•Luxembourg•Netherlands•#1 Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•United Arab Emirates
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix
In Europe:#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•Denmark•Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 Greece•#1 Hungary•#1 Iceland•Ireland•#1 Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovenia•#1 Sweden•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•India•Indonesia•#1 Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Thailand•#1 Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
Top 10 in Films in 41 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Nicaragua•Panama•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay
In Europe:Spain
In Africa:Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•Japan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•#1 Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•#1 South Korea•Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•#1 Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 38 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Brazil•Colombia•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique
In Europe:Austria•Czech Republic•Estonia•France•Germany•Hungary•Italy•Latvia•Luxembourg•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Spain•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Cyprus•Jordan•Kuwait•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Thailand•Turkey
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Top 10 in Films in 61 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Portugal•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Mauritius•Réunion
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Malaysia•Maldives•Pakistan•Philippines•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
