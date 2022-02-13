Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Qatar
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 7 - February 13, 2022
Films
in Qatar		Weeks in Top 10
The Tinder Swindler
2
In the Heart of the Sea
2
Through My Window
2
The Privilege
1
The Intruder
1
Tall Girl 2
1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
2
Looop Lapeta
2
The Italian Job
2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
1

Top titles in Qatar from February 7 - February 13, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 JordanKuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
In the Heart of the Sea
In the Heart of the Sea
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 OmanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Privilege
The Privilege
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Intruder
The Intruder
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Tall Girl 2
Tall Girl 2
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

EstoniaLatvia

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Looop Lapeta
Looop Lapeta
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
The Italian Job
The Italian Job
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNorwaySerbiaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel