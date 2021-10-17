Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Portugal
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 11 - October 17, 2021
Films
in Portugal		Weeks in Top 10
The Forgotten Battle
1
The Guilty
3
The Equalizer 2
1
Twilight
1
Little Women
2
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
1
The Wolf of Wall Street
1
My Brother, My Sister
1
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
1
The Hustle
2

Top titles in Portugal from October 11 - October 17, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Forgotten Battle
The Forgotten Battle
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Guilty
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 2
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Portugal

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaPakistan
Little Women
Little Women
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain
My Brother, My Sister
My Brother, My Sister
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileCosta RicaGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaCroatiaFranceGreece#1 ItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Israel
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileEcuadorEl SalvadorPanamaPeru

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesSingaporeTaiwanThailand

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Hustle
The Hustle
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

ItalyPolandPortugalUkraine

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel