Top Ten
Films
 in 
Poland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 14 - February 20, 2022
Films
in Poland		Weeks in Top 10
The Tinder Swindler
3
Love Tactics
2
Into the Wind
2
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
1
Tall Girl 2
2
Through My Window
3
Fistful of Vengeance
1
The Privilege
2
Bigbug
1
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster
7

Top titles in Poland from February 14 - February 20, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Love Tactics
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 ItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Into the Wind
Into the Wind
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

HungaryLithuaniaPolandSlovakia

In Asia:

Maldives
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Tall Girl 2
Tall Girl 2
Top 10 in Films in 86 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Fistful of Vengeance
Fistful of Vengeance
Top 10 in Films in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Privilege
The Privilege
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Guadeloupe

In Europe:

HungaryLuxembourgPolandRussiaSlovakiaSpain

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

OmanTurkey
Bigbug
Bigbug
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

CyprusTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
