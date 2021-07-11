Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Poland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 5 - July 11, 2021
Films
in Poland		Weeks in Top 10
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
1
Me Before You
2
This Little Love Of Mine
1
Warcraft
2
Space Jam
2
Fatherhood
2
The Conjuring 2
2
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
2
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
1
Wish Dragon
2

Top titles in Poland from July 5 - July 11, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 ChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Me Before You
Me Before You
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryItalyNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

IsraelJordanLebanonQatarUnited Arab Emirates
This Little Love Of Mine
This Little Love Of Mine
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Belgium#1 CroatiaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

Australia
Warcraft
Warcraft
Top 10 in Films in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorJamaicaMexicoPanamaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Austria#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Fatherhood
Fatherhood
Top 10 in Films in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaColombiaCosta RicaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesSaudi Arabia

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandSerbiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarUnited Arab Emirates
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceNetherlandsNorwayPolandSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarUnited Arab Emirates
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandPortugalRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordan

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

