Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Philippines
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 24 - January 30, 2022
TV
in Philippines		Weeks in Top 10
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
1
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
8
Manifest: Season 1
4
Manifest: Season 2
4
Manifest: Season 3
3
Dolce Amore: Season 1
5
Taxi Driver
5
On The Wings of Love: Season 1
1
The Penthouse: War in Life: Season 1
4
Niña Niño: Season 1
4

Top titles in Philippines from January 24 - January 30, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Manifest: Season 1
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Estonia#1 GreeceIceland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuania#1 Malta#1 Netherlands

In Africa:

#1 KenyaMauritiusNigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndonesia#1 IsraelMalaysia#1 MaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Manifest: Season 2
Manifest: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Manifest: Season 3
Manifest: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaItalyLatviaLithuaniaMalta

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Taxi Driver
Taxi Driver
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeThailandVietnam
The Penthouse: War in Life: Season 1
The Penthouse: War in Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeThailandVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel