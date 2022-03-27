Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Philippines
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 21 - March 27, 2022
Films
in Philippines		Weeks in Top 10
Black Crab
2
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
1
The Adam Project
3
The Turning
1
Oblivion
1
Rescued by Ruby
2
Windfall
2
The Unholy
2
The Dictator
1
6 Underground
1

Top titles in Philippines from March 21 - March 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Black Crab
Black Crab
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailandVietnam
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Oblivion
Oblivion
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Rescued by Ruby
Rescued by Ruby
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Windfall
Windfall
Top 10 in Films in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Dictator
The Dictator
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongPhilippinesSingaporeSri Lanka
6 Underground
6 Underground
Top 10 in Films in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel