April 11 - April 17, 2022
Films
in Peru		Weeks in Top 10
The In Between
2
A Score to Settle
1
A Dog's Way Home
1
Risen
1
Furioza
2
The Taming of the Shrewd
1
Choose or Die
1
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
2
Noah
1
Peter Rabbit
2

Top titles in Peru from April 11 - April 17, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The In Between
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
A Score to Settle
A Score to Settle
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
A Dog's Way Home
A Dog's Way Home
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Risen
Risen
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Furioza
Furioza
Top 10 in Films in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Taming of the Shrewd
The Taming of the Shrewd
Top 10 in Films in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonSaudi ArabiaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Choose or Die
Choose or Die
Top 10 in Films in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Top 10 in Films in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Peter Rabbit
Peter Rabbit
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasPeruUruguay

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel