Top Ten
TV
 in 
Paraguay
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 30 - September 5, 2021
TV
in Paraguay		Weeks in Top 10
La casa de papel: Part 5
1
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
6
The 100: Season 7
1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
10
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
10
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
10
La casa de papel: Part 1
1
Good Girls: Season 4
1
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
10
La casa de papel: Part 4
1

Top titles in Paraguay from August 30 - September 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
La casa de papel: Part 5
La casa de papel: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Spain
The 100: Season 7
The 100: Season 7
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Finland
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
La casa de papel: Part 1
La casa de papel: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Good Girls: Season 4
Good Girls: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru
La casa de papel: Part 4
La casa de papel: Part 4
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaGuatemalaParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

FranceHungaryItalyRussiaSerbiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel