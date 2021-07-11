Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
Films
Paraguay
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 5 - July 11, 2021
in Paraguay
Films
|Weeks in Top 10
|Major Grom: Plague Doctor
1
|Fatale
2
|How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
1
|Fear Street Part 1: 1994
2
|Robin Hood
1
|Fear Street Part 2: 1978
1
|The Water Man
1
|What Men Want
2
|Kung Fu Panda 3
2
|Stepmom
2
Top titles in Paraguay from July 5 - July 11, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•#1 Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•#1 Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•#1 Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•#1 Spain•Sweden•#1 Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Israel•Japan•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Thailand•#1 Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
Fatale
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Bolivia•Chile•#1 Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•#1 Honduras•#1 Jamaica•Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•Paraguay•Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•Guadeloupe•#1 Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•#1 Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•#1 Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 67 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•Germany•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•India•Indonesia•Jordan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia
Robin Hood
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Jamaica•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Germany•Hungary•Ireland•Italy•Luxembourg•Portugal•Russia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•United Kingdom
In Africa:Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•India•Indonesia•Kuwait•Maldives•Saudi Arabia•Turkey
The Water Man
Top 10 in Films in 18 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Costa Rica•Ecuador•Honduras•Mexico•Panama•Paraguay•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Oceania:New Caledonia
What Men Want
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Brazil•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
Kung Fu Panda 3
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Canada•Chile•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay
In Europe:Denmark•Finland•Greece•Iceland•Latvia•Luxembourg•Norway•Portugal•Sweden•Switzerland
In Africa:Mauritius•Réunion
In Asia:Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Maldives•Pakistan•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Stepmom
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Jamaica•Mexico•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.