Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Pakistan
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 21 - March 27, 2022
TV
in Pakistan		Weeks in Top 10
Bridgerton: Season 2
1
Business Proposal: Season 1
3
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
9
The Fame Game: Season 1
5
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
3
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
7
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1
1
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
2
Money Heist: Part 1
38
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
5

Top titles in Pakistan from March 21 - March 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Business Proposal: Season 1
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeria

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 JapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaEcuadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPeru

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMalaysiaPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaThailand
The Fame Game: Season 1
The Fame Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMaldivesPakistan
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIsraelMaldivesPakistanSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaPakistanSri Lanka
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmarkGreeceNorwayRomaniaSerbiaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanSaudi Arabia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel