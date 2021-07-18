Netflix Logo - Home

July 12 - July 18, 2021
Films
in Pakistan		Weeks in Top 10
Haseen Dillruba
3
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
2
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
2
How I Became a Superhero
1
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
1
Pink
1
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
1
Kung Fu Panda 3
3
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
3
Badla
1

Top titles in Pakistan from July 12 - July 18, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Haseen Dillruba
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaMalaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatar#1 Sri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNorway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

IrelandMaltaUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

MaldivesPakistan
How I Became a Superhero
Top 10 in Films in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJapanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Top 10 in Films in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Top 10 in Films in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Kung Fu Panda 3
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Bolivia

In Europe:

DenmarkIceland

In Asia:

CyprusPakistanSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSaudi Arabia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel