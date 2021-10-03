Netflix Logo - Home

September 27 - October 3, 2021
TV
in Norway		Weeks in Top 10
Squid Game: Season 1
3
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
1
Sex Education: Season 3
3
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
2
Maid: Limited Series
1
Lucifer: Season 6
4
The Good Place: Season 4
1
Ganglands: Season 1
1
Sex Education: Season 2
2
Sex Education: Season 1
2

Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileMexicoParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

IsraelTurkey

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Sex Education: Season 3
Sex Education: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 80 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 84 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Lucifer: Season 6
Lucifer: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilCanadaColombiaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
The Good Place: Season 4
The Good Place: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandNorwaySweden
Ganglands: Season 1
Ganglands: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sex Education: Season 2
Sex Education: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Uruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandLatviaLithuaniaNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BangladeshSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Sex Education: Season 1
Sex Education: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaGreeceHungaryIrelandLatviaLithuaniaNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaSri Lanka

In Oceania:

Australia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

