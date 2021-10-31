Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Nigeria
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 25 - October 31, 2021
TV
in Nigeria		Weeks in Top 10
Squid Game: Season 1
7
Dynasty: Season 4
2
You: Season 3
3
My Name: Season 1
3
Locke & Key: Season 2
1
You: Season 1
2
The Five Juanas: Season 1
3
You: Season 2
2
Maid: Limited Series
4
The Smart Money Woman: Season 1
7

Top titles in Nigeria from October 25 - October 31, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 SwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Dynasty: Season 4
Dynasty: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
You: Season 3
You: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
My Name: Season 1
My Name: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFranceGermanyGreeceLuxembourgSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Locke & Key: Season 2
Locke & Key: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 81 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
You: Season 1
You: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 63 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaChileParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Five Juanas: Season 1
The Five Juanas: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 40 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgMaltaPortugalRomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
You: Season 2
You: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 41 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

JordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 81 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel