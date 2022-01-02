Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Nicaragua
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Films
in Nicaragua		Weeks in Top 10
Don't Look Up
2
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2
Vicky and Her Mystery
2
Spider-Man: Homecoming
3
Lulli
1
The Lost Daughter
1
The Unforgivable
4
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
4
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
1
Back to the Outback
4

Top titles in Nicaragua from December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Iceland
Vicky and Her Mystery
Vicky and Her Mystery
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyGreeceMaltaPortugalRomania

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Lulli
Lulli
Top 10 in Films in 40 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceHungaryItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

IsraelTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaEstoniaHungaryIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsRomaniaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileDominican RepublicEcuadorGuatemalaNicaraguaParaguayPeru

In Europe:

Spain

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaOmanPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaVietnam
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesQatarThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel