Top Ten
Films
 in 
Nicaragua
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
June 28 - July 4, 2021
Films
in Nicaragua		Weeks in Top 10
Fatale
1
Fatherhood
1
What Men Want
1
Wish Dragon
1
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
1
The House of Flowers: The Movie
1
Kung Fu Panda 3
1
Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
1
Stepmom
1
Silver Skates
1

Top titles in Nicaragua from June 28 - July 4, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fatale
Fatale
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela
Fatherhood
Fatherhood
Top 10 in Films in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
What Men Want
What Men Want
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Wish Dragon
Wish Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Top 10 in Films in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaThailandTurkey
The House of Flowers: The Movie
The House of Flowers: The Movie
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Costa RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaragua
Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandGermanyIcelandNorwaySweden

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanSingaporeSri LankaThailand

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
Rurouni Kenshin: The Final
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayVenezuela

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Stepmom
Stepmom
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaParaguayPeruUruguay
Silver Skates
Silver Skates
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaHungaryPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakia

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

