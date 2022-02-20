Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
New Caledonia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 14 - February 20, 2022
TV
in New Caledonia		Weeks in Top 10
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
2
Toy Boy: Season 1
2
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
4
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 4
3
Raising Dion: Season 2
3
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
1
Toy Boy: Season 2
1
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
2
Raising Dion: Season 1
3
Secrets of Summer: Season 1
1

Top titles in New Caledonia from February 14 - February 20, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Toy Boy: Season 1
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Raising Dion: Season 2
Raising Dion: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryLuxembourgSlovakiaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Toy Boy: Season 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaCosta RicaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Raising Dion: Season 1
Raising Dion: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryLuxembourgSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

South Africa

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Secrets of Summer: Season 1
Secrets of Summer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel