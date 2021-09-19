Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
New Caledonia
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 13 - September 19, 2021
Films
in New Caledonia		Weeks in Top 10
Man on Fire
1
Kate
2
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
1
Problemos
1
Prey
2
Les déguns
1
Nightbooks
1
Afterlife of the Party
3
Noah
3
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
4

Top titles in New Caledonia from September 13 - September 19, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Man on Fire
Man on Fire
Top 10 in Films in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Kate
Kate
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Firedrake the Silver Dragon
Top 10 in Films in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFinlandFranceItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwaySweden

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

MalaysiaPhilippines

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Problemos
Problemos
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Prey
Prey
Top 10 in Films in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Les déguns
Les déguns
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Nightbooks
Nightbooks
Top 10 in Films in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Afterlife of the Party
Afterlife of the Party
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Costa RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFranceGermanyHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIndonesiaMaldivesSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Noah
Noah
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

OmanPhilippinesTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
SAS: Rise of the Black Swan
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

DenmarkNetherlandsNorwayRussiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeria

In Asia:

Hong KongMaldivesPakistanSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

