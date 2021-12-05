Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Mexico
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
TV
in Mexico		Weeks in Top 10
La casa de papel: Part 5
4
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
3
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
23
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
5
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
1
Elves: Season 1
1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
3
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
2
Lost in Space: Season 3
1
PAW Patrol: Season 6
8

Top titles in Mexico from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
La casa de papel: Part 5
La casa de papel: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Mexico

In Europe:

CroatiaFinlandGreeceNetherlandsRomaniaSerbia

In Asia:

IsraelSri Lanka
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaJamaicaMexicoParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Czech RepublicGreeceHungaryPolandRomaniaSlovakia

In Africa:

MauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka

In Oceania:

Australia
Elves: Season 1
Elves: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileGuadeloupeJamaicaMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkFranceGermanySpain

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeTaiwanThailandVietnam
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
PAW Patrol: Season 6
PAW Patrol: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilDominican RepublicEcuadorHondurasJamaicaMexicoParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumIrelandLuxembourgNetherlandsPolandUnited Kingdom

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel