Top Ten
TV
 in 
Mauritius
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 7 - February 13, 2022
TV
in Mauritius		Weeks in Top 10
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
3
Dark Desire: Season 2
2
Raising Dion: Season 2
2
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
1
Toy Boy: Season 1
1
Dark Desire: Season 1
2
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
1
Raising Dion: Season 1
2
Toy Boy: Season 2
1
In From the Cold: Season 1
3

Top titles in Mauritius from February 7 - February 13, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 IndonesiaIsrael#1 JapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Dark Desire: Season 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Raising Dion: Season 2
Raising Dion: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 40 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaDominican Republic#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwaySlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Toy Boy: Season 1
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dark Desire: Season 1
Dark Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanama#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Raising Dion: Season 1
Raising Dion: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyHungaryLuxembourgSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

India

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Toy Boy: Season 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilUruguay

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSpain

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

CyprusLebanon
In From the Cold: Season 1
In From the Cold: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryNorwayRomaniaRussiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

