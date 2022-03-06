Netflix Logo - Home

February 28 - March 6, 2022
Films
in Mauritius		Weeks in Top 10
The Weekend Away
1
A Madea Homecoming
2
Restless
2
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
1
Dolittle
1
Cold Pursuit
1
Against The Ice
1
Harriet
1
Through My Window
5
Prisoners
1

Top titles in Mauritius from February 28 - March 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Weekend Away
The Weekend Away
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJapanJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 MaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
A Madea Homecoming
A Madea Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican Republic#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniquePanama#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaFranceHungaryIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dolittle
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaIceland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusSouth Africa
Cold Pursuit
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa
Against The Ice
Against The Ice
Top 10 in Films in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonMaldives
Prisoners
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

