Mauritius
October 11 - October 17, 2021
Thalaivii
2
Knight and Day
2
Security
2
Ride Along 2
2
Sonic the Hedgehog
3
Shazam!
1
There's Someone Inside Your House
2
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
4
Jumper
2
The Guilty
3

Top titles in Mauritius from October 11 - October 17, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Thalaivii
Top 10 in Films in 11 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

#1 Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 India#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanQatarSingapore#1 Sri Lanka#1 United Arab Emirates
Knight and Day
Top 10 in Films in 36 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaMalta

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Security
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyIrelandItalyMaltaRomaniaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIsraelJapan#1 MalaysiaMaldivesPakistan#1 PhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Ride Along 2
Top 10 in Films in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaEstoniaGermanyIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Sonic the Hedgehog
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Spain

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Zealand
Shazam!
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Ireland#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeria#1 South Africa
There's Someone Inside Your House
Top 10 in Films in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasGuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicHungaryItalyLuxembourgRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

IndonesiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaThailand

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Jumper
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican Republic

In Europe:

Slovenia

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

Philippines
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 73 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

