Top Ten
Films
 in 
Mauritius
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 16 - August 22, 2021
Films
Films in Mauritius		Weeks in Top 10
Sweet Girl
1
The Meg
2
Beckett
2
The Kissing Booth 3
2
Black Island
1
The Loud House Movie
1
The Girl Next Door
1
Vivo
3
Resort to Love
4
Ma
1

Top titles in Mauritius from August 16 - August 22, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Sweet Girl
Sweet Girl
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Meg
The Meg
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

France

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Beckett
Beckett
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Kissing Booth 3
The Kissing Booth 3
Top 10 in Films in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Black Island
Black Island
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Loud House Movie
The Loud House Movie
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaCanadaChileGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIrelandLatviaNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOman
The Girl Next Door
The Girl Next Door
Top 10 in Films in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaEcuadorGuadeloupeHondurasNicaragua

In Europe:

BulgariaEstoniaGreeceIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaRomaniaSloveniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonPhilippinesQatarSri LankaTurkey
Vivo
Vivo
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Resort to Love
Resort to Love
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

United States

In Europe:

CroatiaHungaryLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Cyprus

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel