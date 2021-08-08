Netflix Logo - Home

Mauritius
August 2 - August 8, 2021
Films
in Mauritius		Weeks in Top 10
Resort to Love
2
Mimi
2
The Last Mercenary
2
Aftermath
1
The Intern
1
Crazy Rich Asians
1
Blood Red Sky
3
Vivo
1
What a Girl Wants
1
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
1

Resort to Love
Resort to Love
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesQatarSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Mimi
Mimi
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshIndiaIndonesiaKuwaitMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary
Top 10 in Films in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Aftermath
Aftermath
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Crazy Rich Asians
Crazy Rich Asians
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa
Blood Red Sky
Blood Red Sky
Top 10 in Films in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Vivo
Vivo
Top 10 in Films in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

