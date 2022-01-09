Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Martinique
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 3 - January 9, 2022
TV
in Martinique		Weeks in Top 10
Stay Close: Limited Series
2
Cobra Kai: Season 4
2
The Witcher: Season 2
4
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Season 1
1
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
8
Kitz: Season 1
2
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
17
Emily in Paris: Season 2
3
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Season 5
1
Rebelde: Season 1
1

Top titles in Martinique from January 3 - January 9, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Stay Close: Limited Series
Stay Close: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaDominican Republic#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Witcher: Season 2
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 81 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldives#1 OmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion
Kitz: Season 1
Kitz: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryLatviaLuxembourgPolandRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Rebelde: Season 1
Rebelde: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

KenyaMorocco

In Asia:

Cyprus

