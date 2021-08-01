Netflix Logo - Home

Martinique
July 26 - August 1, 2021
Martinique		Weeks in Top 10
Outer Banks: Season 2
1
New Amsterdam: Season 1
5
New Amsterdam: Season 2
2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
3
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
4
Outer Banks: Season 1
1
Sky Rojo: Season 2
2
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
4
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
1
Sex/Life: Season 1
5

Top titles in Martinique from July 26 - August 1, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Outer Banks: Season 2
Outer Banks: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaCosta Rica#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniquePanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
New Amsterdam: Season 1
New Amsterdam: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwaySwitzerland

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
New Amsterdam: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

EstoniaFranceGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuania

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFranceGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPortugal#1 RomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Outer Banks: Season 1
Outer Banks: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanon

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguay#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceItalyRomania#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilChileGuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaEstoniaFranceGermanyItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandSerbiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

#1 Turkey
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 65 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueParaguayTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

