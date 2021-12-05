Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Martinique
November 29 - December 5, 2021
Films
in Martinique		Weeks in Top 10
Bruised
2
Green Snake
1
Red Notice
4
More the Merrier
1
A Castle For Christmas
2
Single All The Way
1
Jack Reacher
2
The Power of the Dog
1
Sparkle
1
Nowhere to Run
1

Top titles in Martinique from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Bruised
Bruised
Top 10 in Films in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Green Snake
Green Snake
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
More the Merrier
More the Merrier
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaGuadeloupeMartiniqueParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
A Castle For Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Single All The Way
Single All The Way
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaCosta RicaGuadeloupeMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Cyprus

In Oceania:

Australia
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

FranceNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusKuwaitSouth Korea

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog
Top 10 in Films in 68 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

