Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
TV
Malta
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 24 - January 30, 2022
in Malta
TV
|Weeks in Top 10
|Manifest: Season 1
5
|Manifest: Season 3
4
|Manifest: Season 2
4
|Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
2
|Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
2
|The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
1
|I Am Georgina: Season 1
1
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
1
|The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
1
|Ozark: Season 1
1
Top titles in Malta from January 24 - January 30, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix
In Europe:#1 Estonia•#1 Greece•Iceland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands
In Africa:#1 Kenya•Mauritius•Nigeria•#1 South Africa
In Asia:Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•Indonesia•#1 Israel•Malaysia•#1 Maldives•Pakistan•Philippines•Singapore•#1 Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Manifest: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Estonia•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Malta
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Israel•Malaysia•Maldives•Pakistan•Philippines•Singapore•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Manifest: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Estonia•Greece•Iceland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Malta•Netherlands
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Israel•Malaysia•Maldives•Pakistan•Philippines•Singapore•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 74 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•#1 Canada•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Panama•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•#1 Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•#1 Iceland•#1 Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•#1 Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•#1 Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:#1 Australia•New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 57 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Canada•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:#1 Austria•Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•Estonia•Finland•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•#1 Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Maldives•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Brazil•Mexico•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Germany•Hungary•Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Asia:Israel•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
I Am Georgina: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Finland•France•Germany•Ireland•Italy•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•#1 Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•#1 Mauritius•Morocco•#1 Nigeria•#1 Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•#1 India•#1 Indonesia•#1 Japan•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•Maldives•#1 Oman•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•#1 South Korea•Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•#1 Thailand•Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Canada•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Norway•Poland•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Qatar•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia
Ozark: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Canada•Jamaica•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Morocco•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
