Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
TV
Maldives
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
in the Maldives
TV
|Weeks in Top 10
|Inventing Anna: Limited Series
3
|Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
1
|The Fame Game: Season 1
1
|One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
1
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
5
|Love Is Blind: Season 2
2
|Manifest: Season 1
8
|Manifest: Season 3
8
|Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
2
|Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
1
Top titles in the Maldives from February 21 - February 27, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•#1 Canada•Chile•#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•#1 Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•#1 Greece•#1 Hungary•#1 Iceland•#1 Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•Romania•#1 Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Morocco•#1 Nigeria•Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•#1 Israel•#1 Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•#1 Maldives•Oman•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•South Korea•#1 Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•#1 Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Fame Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Mauritius
In Asia:Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•#1 India•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 80 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•#1 Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia•New Zealand
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Norway•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Canada•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•Germany•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Qatar•Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Estonia•Greece•Italy•Latvia•Malta•Netherlands
In Africa:Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bangladesh•Cyprus•Israel•Maldives•Pakistan•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Manifest: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Estonia•Italy•Latvia•Malta
In Asia:Israel•Maldives•Sri Lanka
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Italy•Luxembourg•Romania•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco
In Asia:Bangladesh•India•Israel•Lebanon•Maldives•Pakistan•Saudi Arabia•Turkey
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Nigeria
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Japan•Malaysia•Maldives•Philippines•Singapore•South Korea•Taiwan•#1 Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.