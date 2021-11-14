Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Maldives
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 8 - November 14, 2021
TV
in the Maldives		Weeks in Top 10
The Good Doctor: Season 4
2
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
1
Squid Game: Season 1
9
You: Season 3
5
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
11
Arcane: Season 1
1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
15
Dynasty: Season 4
3
Maid: Limited Series
7
You: Season 2
4

Top titles in the Maldives from November 8 - November 14, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Good Doctor: Season 4
The Good Doctor: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 IcelandNorwayPortugalSpainSweden

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelMalaysia#1 MaldivesPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaThailandVietnam
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 CanadaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
You: Season 3
You: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Arcane: Season 1
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicFinland

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesSingapore
Dynasty: Season 4
Dynasty: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasCanadaDominican Republic#1 GuadeloupeHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueNicaraguaPanama#1 Trinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFinland#1 FranceGermanyItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaMexicoTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Zealand
You: Season 2
You: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyHungaryItalyLuxembourgRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

MaldivesPakistanTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel