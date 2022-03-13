Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Luxembourg
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 7 - March 13, 2022
TV
in Luxembourg		Weeks in Top 10
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
2
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
5
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
1
Queen of the South: Season 5
1
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
3
For Life: Season 1
1
Lies and Deceit: Season 1
1
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
2
Love Is Blind: Season 2
4

Top titles in Luxembourg from March 7 - March 13, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusIndia#1 Israel#1 JordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaMexico

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelLebanonQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Queen of the South: Season 5
Queen of the South: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Kenya#1 MauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 MaldivesSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMaldives#1 OmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
For Life: Season 1
For Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandGermanyLuxembourgNorwaySwedenSwitzerland
Lies and Deceit: Season 1
Lies and Deceit: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 36 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaFranceGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpain

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanon

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel