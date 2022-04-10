Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Luxembourg
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 4 - April 10, 2022
Films
in Luxembourg		Weeks in Top 10
Furioza
1
The In Between
1
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
2
The Adam Project
5
The Bubble
2
Zack Snyder's Justice League
4
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
1
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
2
Battle: Freestyle
1
Return to Space
1

Top titles in Luxembourg from April 4 - April 10, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Furioza
Furioza
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
The In Between
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
Blumhouse's Fantasy Island
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyItalyLuxembourgSwitzerland
The Adam Project
The Adam Project
Top 10 in Films in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesOmanSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam
The Bubble
The Bubble
Top 10 in Films in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitMalaysiaSingaporeTaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Zack Snyder's Justice League
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyLuxembourgSwitzerland
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

GreeceLuxembourgPortugalRomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaEstoniaIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

Morocco
Battle: Freestyle
Battle: Freestyle
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

HungaryLuxembourgPortugalSlovakia
Return to Space
Return to Space
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwaySerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

Hong Kong

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel