Top Ten
Films
 in 
Luxembourg
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 24 - January 30, 2022
Films
in Luxembourg		Weeks in Top 10
The Royal Treatment
2
Munich – The Edge of War
2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
1
Home Team
1
Don't Look Up
6
My Father's Violin
1
Perfect Strangers
1
Amandla
1
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
2
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
4

Top titles in Luxembourg from January 24 - January 30, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Royal Treatment
The Royal Treatment
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Munich – The Edge of War
Munich – The Edge of War
Top 10 in Films in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFranceGermany#1 GreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 GermanyLuxembourg#1 Switzerland

In Asia:

#1 Thailand
Home Team
Home Team
Top 10 in Films in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ChileCosta RicaUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
My Father's Violin
My Father's Violin
Top 10 in Films in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaFranceGreeceHungaryLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwan#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Perfect Strangers
Perfect Strangers
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceLuxembourgPolandSweden

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Oman#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Amandla
Amandla
Top 10 in Films in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGreeceLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSweden

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwan

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaGreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalSlovakiaSloveniaSweden

In Africa:

KenyaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelMaldives

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyLuxembourgSwitzerland

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

