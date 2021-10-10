Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Lithuania
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 4 - October 10, 2021
TV
in Lithuania		Weeks in Top 10
Squid Game: Season 1
4
Maid: Limited Series
2
Sex Education: Season 3
4
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
2
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
2
On My Block: Season 4
1
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
3
Sex Education: Season 2
3
Sex Education: Season 1
4
Lucifer: Season 6
5

Top titles in Lithuania from October 4 - October 10, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex Education: Season 3
Sex Education: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileMexicoParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePeruVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaFranceGermanyGreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalSerbiaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
On My Block: Season 4
On My Block: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

CroatiaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

IndonesiaSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Sex Education: Season 2
Sex Education: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BangladeshSri Lanka
Sex Education: Season 1
Sex Education: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Asia:

BangladeshSri Lanka
Lucifer: Season 6
Lucifer: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSweden

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaLebanonMaldivesSri LankaTurkey

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel