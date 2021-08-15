Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Lithuania
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 9 - August 15, 2021
TV
in Lithuania		Weeks in Top 10
Outer Banks: Season 2
3
Hit & Run: Season 1
2
Rick and Morty: Season 5
7
Outer Banks: Season 1
3
New Amsterdam: Season 1
7
Sex/Life: Season 1
7
New Amsterdam: Season 2
6
Friends: Season 6
1
Friends: Season 7
1
Friends: Season 1
1

Top titles in Lithuania from August 9 - August 15, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Outer Banks: Season 2
Outer Banks: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 63 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 France#1 GermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Hit & Run: Season 1
Hit & Run: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 GuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 India#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Rick and Morty: Season 5
Rick and Morty: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

EstoniaLatviaLithuaniaNetherlandsUkraine

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsrael

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Outer Banks: Season 1
Outer Banks: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
New Amsterdam: Season 1
New Amsterdam: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
New Amsterdam: Season 2
New Amsterdam: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

EstoniaFranceGreeceLatviaLithuania

In Africa:

#1 Réunion

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

