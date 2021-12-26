Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Lebanon
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 20 - December 26, 2021
Films
in Lebanon		Weeks in Top 10
Don't Look Up
1
Spider-Man: Homecoming
2
The Unforgivable
3
The Amazing Spider-Man
1
Red Notice
7
How to Be a Latin Lover
1
Spider-Man
1
A Boy Called Christmas
5
A California Christmas: City Lights
2
Spider-Man 3
1

Top titles in Lebanon from December 20 - December 26, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man
Top 10 in Films in 43 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFranceGreeceIcelandIrelandMaltaPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaMartiniqueUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam
How to Be a Latin Lover
How to Be a Latin Lover
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazil

In Europe:

FranceSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

Hong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates
A Boy Called Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

United States

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonThailand
A California Christmas: City Lights
A California Christmas: City Lights
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel